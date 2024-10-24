Arsenal get massive boost ahead of Liverpool test as Arteta plots Reds downfall

Arsenal get Bukayo Saka injury boost ahead of Liverpool test. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Ahead of their biggest test of the season against Liverpool, Arsenal have been given a massive boost with the news that Bukayo Saka will be fit to play.

Injuries to Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori had threatened to serious weaken the Gunners as they host the table-topping Reds on Sunday, so the news via Football Transfers that the England international will be fit will please Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka will be fit for Arsenal against Liverpool

Arne Slot has only lost one of his 12 games in charge of the Anfield-based outfit, a surprising reverse against Nottingham Forest.

His other 11 games have all been won, setting a new record in the process.

That’s the size of the task facing Arsenal who, if they win will be within one point of their opponents, but if they lose will be seven behind, which could already prove fatal to their Premier League title chances.

Although there would still be plenty of time left in the season for the North Londoners to claw themselves back up to the summit, the way that Liverpool and Man City are playing at present is an ominous sign.

They both appear to be able to get the job done when needed, but as Arsenal showed up at City and again at Bournemouth – notwithstanding they were playing with 10 men in both games – they’re not ‘there’ yet.

That has to be the challenge for Arteta. To get the mindset of his players spot on, so when the going gets tough, Arsenal get going.

Saka certainly seems to be made of the right stuff and in the expected absence of Martin Odegaard, will almost certainly be wearing the armband.

If nothing else, that will give the wide man even more motivation to earn the three points in front of a packed Emirates Stadium.