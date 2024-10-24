Aston Villa submit official bid to sign Barcelona striker

Aston Villa want Barcelona's Ferran Torres. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Perhaps with one eye on continued European and domestic success, Aston Villa have made an official bid for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

The Midlands-based outfit have already shown what they’re capable of this season, with Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, being dispatched in the Champions League.

Unai Emery has also signalled his intent in terms of what he expects from himself and his squad, which bodes well for supporters of the club.

Villa submit official bid for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

In order for the Villains to continue their excellent form – they’re currently joint top of the Champions League table and a healthy fourth in the Premier League – they’ll need to buy and sell well during the January transfer window.

One player that they’ve already apparently submitted a bid for is Barca’s Torres, though according to Fichajes, they’re €10m short of the asking price.

Villa are prepared to pay €15m whilst the Catalan giants want €25m, though frankly, even at the lower offer, Barca should snap Villa’s hands off.

As transfermarkt note, the 24-year-old has only managed 26 goals in all competitions since he signed for the club before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

He’s been given ample opportunity to prove himself under successive managers, however, in the 123 games he’s played in total at Barca, he has rarely shone.

So much so that he’s now believed to be surplus to requirements under Hansi Flick, who is only giving the Spanish striker cursory minutes.

It’s a real fall from grace for a player that cost Barcelona €55m (ESPN), and he might now consider that a move back to the Premier League would be the best to advance his career.

Given that Villa remain on the up, he could do worse than pitch up at Villa Park during the new year.