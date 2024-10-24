£20m Newcastle favourite suffers new injury setback leaving Eddie Howe with a big decision to make

Callum Wilson injury is a blow to Eddie Howe. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe and Newcastle have suffered a blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the weekend as the return of Callum Wilson has been delayed further.

The Magpies were hoping that the forward would be fit for their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday but that will now not be happening.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old is suffering from muscle tightness that will almost certainly keep him out of the game against Chelsea, as well as their Carabao Cup tie against the same opposition on Wednesday and next Saturday’s visit of Arsenal.

Newcastle want Wilson to return fully fit and in the best possible condition and therefore, are not willing to take any risks with the English star.

The striker has yet to play for the Magpies this season and it was hoped the 32-year-old would be on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea after recovering from a back injury suffered in the summer, an issue that also affected his hamstring.

Wilson has not featured for Eddie Howe’s team since last May with his latest injury one of many over the last few seasons.

This is a big problem and it leaves Howe with a decision to make as the striker’s contract at St James’ Park expires at the end of the season.

It’s time for Newcastle to move on from Callum Wilson

With his contract set to end in 2025, this season should be Wilson’s last at Newcastle given his age and unreliability to remain fit. According to The Shields Gazette, the 32-year-old is unlikely to receive a new contract from the Tyneside club, which will require the Magpies to search for a new forward next summer.

Newcastle fans will be sad to see Wilson part ways with their club next summer as the Englishman has been a fan favourite on Tyneside since completing a £20m move from Bournemouth in 2020.

His body has let him down in recent years and it remains to be seen how that will affect his options when searching for a new club in 2025.