(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Gareth Southgate has reservations about replacing Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

The reason behind the English manager’s increasing doubts is the uncertain future of some of the Crystal Palace players.

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton could all leave the club in the next twelve months after interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and that could stop Southgate from taking over the Palace job.

The South London club have started the season in disastrous form and they have still not managed to register a single win in the Premier League this season.

It is a huge difference from how they ended last season when Glasner’s team looked unbeatable, inspired by Michael Olise and Eze.

This season has been a completely different story for them and they are currently sitting in 18th position in the league, having won just three points from their eight matches.

They have equaled their worst ever start to a Premier League season but Glasner still has the support of the board.

Despite links with Southgate, the club have decided to show faith in the manager and he will not be sacked unless they feel there is a real chance of them getting relegated to the Championship.

On the other hand, Southgate is currently enjoying time away from football after a stressful spell with the England national team.

Gareth Southgate has history with Crystal Palace

He is adored by the Palace fans, having made more than 100 appearances for the club, but he is currently not thinking about taking the job at Selhurst Park if the Eagles sack Glasner.

As per the report, Man City admire Palace midfielder Wharton while the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have shown interest in signing Eze.

Newcastle United’s interest in Guehi is not a secret but they could be joined by other clubs as well when the England international finally decides to move away from the South London club.

Southgate has reservations about the project at Palace and you can understand why he feels that way considering how they are operating at the moment.