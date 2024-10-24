(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will head into their crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal this weekend without Diogo Jota, as the Portuguese forward is sidelined with a rib injury.

Jota sustained the injury during Liverpool’s recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea after a collision with defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The impact forced him off the pitch and subsequently ruled him out of the Reds’ midweek Champions League win against RB Leipzig.

Diogo Jota set to miss Arsenal game due to injury

The latest report from Football Insider has now confirmed that Jota will miss the game against Arsenal as well. The report explains that the severity of the injury could see Jota miss anywhere between one to six weeks, depending on the extent of the damage.

A rib contusion would mean a short recovery time, but a fracture could require a longer period on the sidelines.

Manager Arne Slot briefly addressed Jota’s situation in his pre-match press conference, confirming that the forward’s discomfort had increased after the Chelsea clash, particularly when Adarabioyo fell on him.

This incident left Jota in too much pain to continue playing and ruled him out of further action for now.

Jota’s absence will undoubtedly be a huge setback for Liverpool going into the Arsenal game, as he has been instrumental in their impressive start to the season.

The 27-year-old has already contributed four goals and two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions. He also has a great record against Arsenal, scoring 8 goals and assisting another 2 in 15 games against them across all competitions.

His ability to function as a false nine has made him a crucial part of Slot’s attacking strategy, where he has been competing with Darwin Núñez for a starting role.

While Núñez is expected to take on more responsibility in Jota’s absence, Liverpool will be keen to have their versatile forward back on the pitch as soon as possible.

With the team sitting atop the Premier League and aiming for deep runs in both domestic and European competitions, Jota’s return will be vital to maintaining their momentum in the coming weeks.

Arsenal’s team news ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool are not the only club dealing with an injury problem ahead of the game. Arsenal are also going to go into the game with several players out injured.

The Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney. They will also be without star defender William Saliba who picked up a red card in his last game.

However, there is good news as both Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to be fit for the clash. There were concerns regarding Calafiori after he twisted his knee during the Champions League match vs Shakhtar, the latest report states that it is not as bad as initially feared.