Trio of clubs on alert as recent Liverpool signing could leave already

Federico Chiesa could reportedly leave Liverpool already (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Three Serie A clubs are reportedly on alert as Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa already seems to be facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

The Italy international joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer in what looked like an exciting move for a talented attacking player who could surely challenge for a place in the Reds starting XI.

However, it hasn’t worked out that way so far and Chiesa is really struggling for playing time, with a possible quick return to Italy now being reported as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma supposedly show an interest in him, according to Calciomercato.

Chiesa has not yet had much of a chance to show what he can do, but perhaps Arne Slot just isn’t seeing enough from him on the training ground to justify giving him more opportunities on the pitch.

In fairness, LFC can’t say they weren’t warned as Chiesa had slightly fallen out of favour with Juve before leaving the club, so perhaps he’s just not quite the player he once was.

Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool already?

It would be a bit of a surprise for Liverpool not to give Chiesa a bit more time to settle in and adapt to his new club, but we have occasionally seen players leave not long after joining a new team.

One thing to consider is that we also don’t tend to see a lot of Italian footballers playing outside of Serie A, so perhaps Chiesa is struggling to adapt to life in England and might fancy a return to his home country at the next opportunity.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on this situation, but if Chiesa doesn’t get more minutes in the next few weeks then it really could be that Liverpool have already more or less decided he’s not in their plans.