Gabriele Biancheri and Erik ten Hag (Photos from X/Academy Arena, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an exciting wonderkid performing superbly for them at youth level at the moment, with Erik ten Hag perhaps doing well to take a closer look at Gabriele Biancheri.

That’s according to a piece from the Manchester Evening News, who report that the talented young Welshman has 14 goals in total at youth level for Man Utd so far this season.

Biancheri is still learning the game and it might be a bit soon for him to be being hyped up as the next big thing, but it’s clear there’s something special there, and Red Devils fans will be excited to hear about the progress he’s making.

The MEN suggest Biancheri, who only turned 18 last month, is getting almost impossible for Ten Hag to ignore, and one imagines the Dutch tactician could surely do with getting a closer look at him in some games.

Teams have bigger substitute benches these days, so there might be room for Biancheri in some less important fixtures to at least get that taste of being part of the first-team squad.

Gabriele Biancheri looks like the latest Manchester United academy success story

Biancheri clearly seems too good for the level he’s playing at right now, so could we perhaps see him become the latest in a long line of homegrown players to make the step up into the senior United side?

After all, sometimes these things happen surprisingly quickly, with Marcus Rashford grabbing his opportunity with both hands when he first burst onto the scene, scoring twice on his debut and never looking back.

More recently, Mason Greenwood also stood out at youth level before breaking into the United first-team and instantly looking like he belonged there, before off-the-pitch issues derailed his career at Old Trafford.

Biancheri might now be the next name worth remembering for United fans…