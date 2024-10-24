Expensive Man United star had words with Jose Mourinho at halftime following first half moment

Jose Mourinho chats with Man United star Andre Onana. (Pictures by TNT Sports)

Man United remain winless in Europe this season after drawing 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night and a big part of that result was the performance of Andre Onana, who impressed Jose Mourinho.

With Man United holding a 1-0 lead towards the end of the first half, Onana produced an outstanding double-save to deny the Turkish giants an equaliser.

The stops resulted in a hilarious reaction from Mourinho, who couldn’t believe what he had witnessed from the Cameroonian goalkeeper. The saves were arguably the moment of the match and it clearly impressed the Portuguese coach.

At halftime, the pair were seen laughing in the tunnel as the former Man United boss had words with the 28-year-old, which was likely some sort of joke about the defining moment of the first half.

It was a nice moment to be captured on camera as two figures of the game showed their respect for one another.

Jose Mourinho just had to have a chat with André Onana after that incredible double-save ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ZURWPlpbPg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Jose Mourinho puts Erik ten Hag under more pressure

Fenerbahce would go on to equalise early in the second half and were overall the better of the two teams in Turkey. The draw keeps Man United winless in the Europa League having faced three teams they were expected to beat on paper.

It has been a very underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Manchester club as they also sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games.

The result against Fenerbahce will not help Ten Hag and face another tricky task on Sunday as the Red Devils will travel to West Ham.

A defeat against the Hammers could put the Dutch coach on the brink of the sack but it is hard to tell after the Manchester club’s board decided to continue with the former Ajax boss during the last international break.