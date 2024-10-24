(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has found himself under criticism, with former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor raising concerns about the Dutchman’s form since his arrival at Old Trafford.

During a talkSPORT segment previewing Manchester United’s Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce, Agbonlahor expressed doubts about Zirkzee’s performances this season.

He questioned whether the 23-year-old has what it takes to make a significant impact at the club.

Zirkzee made the move to United in July, joining from Bologna in a deal valued at £35 million. Upon signing a five-year contract, the young forward made an instant impression, scoring in his debut during United’s opening Premier League match against Fulham.

However, since that strong start, Zirkzee’s performances have been inconsistent, and he has failed to score again in his subsequent 10 appearances across all competitions. Despite being given only five starting opportunities, his struggles have not gone unnoticed by pundits and fans alike.

Gabby Agbonlahor slams Joshua Zirkzee

Agbonlahor acknowledged that Zirkzee still has time to turn things around, but was critical of his ball control and minimal impact on the field. The pundit raised concerns about whether the Netherlands international can adapt to the pace and demands of Premier League football.

Agbonlahor said:

“Everyone’s talking about [Joshua] Zirkzee, amazing player. He is gone there [Man United], and can’t even control the ball?

“Of course, he’s got time. He has got the time. But he’s been poor since he’s started this season.”

Zirkzee tipped to be loaned out in January

Speculation is also mounting about Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United. Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti has suggested that the Dutchman could be loaned out during the January transfer window, with a potential return to Serie A on the cards, possibly with AC Milan reportedly interested.

Zirkzee faces stiff competition for playing time, especially with Danish striker Rasmus Højlund also vying for the number nine spot. The Danish striker had an impressive debut season, scoring 16 goals across all competitions, and his recovery from injury only intensifies the pressure on Zirkzee.

As the season progresses, Zirkzee will need to prove himself to manager Erik ten Hag if he hopes to secure a long-term role in United’s attack.