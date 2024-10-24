Arsenal battling Liverpool for potential £100m transfer that would solve major Arteta headache

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Napoli (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly the clubs showing the strongest interest in the potential transfer of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the moment.

The Georgia international has shone during his time in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the finest attacking players in world football, and it makes sense that there’s now growing talk of him sealing a big move in the near future.

According to Fichajes, there is interest from the Premier League in the form of Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The report adds that it’s the Gunners and the Reds at the front of the queue at the moment, though there’s also talk of Kvaratskhelia possibly signing a new contract at Napoli that would give him a £100million release clause.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transfer: Will we see him move to Arsenal or Liverpool?

It would be exciting to see a superbly talented and entertaining flair player like Kvaratskhelia coming to the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta could perhaps arguably benefit most from adding the 23-year-old to his options in attack.

Arsenal have really missed that X-factor that club captain Martin Odegaard gives them while he’s been injured, so it would surely make sense for the north London giants to bring someone else in to provide that spark in the final third.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also find a role for Kvaratskhelia as they face the worrying prospect of losing Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract next summer.

Although Kvaratskhelia wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Salah, he’s another quick and skilful attacking player to provide a goal threat from out wide.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool look like tempting projects at the moment as they’re the two clubs who are surely closest to being able to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.