According to TBR Football, Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all watched Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush this season.

The Egyptian attacker is outscoring Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in the Bundesliga scoring charts so far this season.

Marmoush has scored nine goals and provided four assists in just seven league games this season.

He has scored one more goal than Kane which shows that he is ready to give the English attacker a proper fight in the race to sign the Golden Boot award this season.

The report has mentioned that the Bundesliga side would ask for £50 million for their attacking player.

Along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have all watched the young attacker this season as he keeps up his brilliant goal scoring form.

Liverpool are in the market for attacking options after uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star has still not signed a new contract at the club and after entering the final year of his deal at Anfield, questions have been raised about his long term future.

Salah is reportedly looking for a mega three-year deal to stay at Anfield but he has been linked to an exit from the club which could be a worrying sign for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot needs an attacker like Omar Marmoush

Marmoush likes to play in a central role though and he is not being eyed as a direct replacement of Salah at Anfield. However, he is a player who can play in a wide role as well as a central role.

The 25-year-old is a natural goal scorer and Arne Slot would love to have someone like Marmoush in his team to lead the attack.

The Merseyside club have also been linked with a move for Lille forward Jonathan David, which shows that strengthening the attack is one of their priorities next year.