Journalist explains Liverpool transfer target’s stance on possible Anfield move

There’s been an intriguing Liverpool transfer update from Christian Falk following his recent exclusive info to CaughtOffside about the Reds being interested in Red Star Belgrade wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic.

The 17-year-old midfielder looks a hugely exciting prospect with a big future in the game, and it’s not too surprising to hear that he’s already attracting interest from Premier League giants such as Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Falk.

However, in his latest update on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, the German journalist explained that Maksimovic perhaps feels it’s still a bit early for him to be moving to somewhere like Anfield, with a stepping stone club like Brighton seen as a realistic option…

? Eintracht Frankfurt lead at the Moment the race for a Transfer of Andrija Maksimovic (17/Roter Stern Belgrad)

?? The fee could be €12 Mio plus 3 Mio adds-on

?? in the opinion of the Maksimovic-side, Liverpool and Manchester City could be a too big step for the Next Station… pic.twitter.com/sVgMvzSrAX — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 23, 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt are also mentioned as possibly leading the race at the moment, so Liverpool fans may have to wait for Maksimovic to become a more concrete target for their club.

The Serbian teenager may well end up at LFC or another top club one day, but it seems sensible for him to map out a career path for himself that involves playing regularly first.

Liverpool transfer target Andrija Maksimovic not rushing into big move

Even though Liverpool have been good at signing top young players and giving them a chance to play a lot of first-team football, it could still be tricky for Maksimovic to get the kind of game time he wants at this age.

There would be so much competition in Arne Slot’s in-form squad, so moving to somewhere like Eintracht Frankfurt or Brighton first could be just what Maksimovic needs before showing he’s really ready to make that step up to one of the Premier League’s big six.

Liverpool fans will no doubt keep an eye on Maksimovic in the near future, though, as he’s surely someone their club will also keep monitoring as a long-term target.