Man United squad’s reaction as senior ace walks out of training

Marcus Rashford walked out of a Man United training drill. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has enough problems at Man United, and when Marcus Rashford walked off during a training drill, the Dutchman might’ve thought ‘not again.’

A recent decision made by the manager concerning the England international didn’t go down well in the dressing room apparently, whilst ten Hag has also publicly admonished the striker for his lifestyle away from football.

To the outside world it’s a recipe for disaster, and it wouldn’t appear to take too much more to really light the blue touch paper as far as Rashford is concerned.

He’s not the only one to blame for United’s current malaise of course.

For a start they look like a ship without a captain, ten Hag often stood motionless on the sidelines.

He doesn’t appear to be able to affect games if they’re not going United’s way, and there’s only so many excuses the manager can make for a team that are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League and already 10 points behind leaders Liverpool after just eight games.

Marcus Rashford walked out of Man United training drill

Moreover, they’ve only scored seven goals, and only three of the bottom four teams in the English top-flight have a worse record. It’s a damning indictment of ten Hag’s reign.

Fortunately for all concerned, when Rashford walked out of a ‘rondo’ drill this time, it was all in jest.

He’d just been nutmegged by academy graduate Ethan Wheatley, much to the amusement of his team-mates who fell about laughing as Rashford temporarily decided to call it a day.

Ethan Wheatley nutmegs Marcus Rashford and everyone loves it #mufc pic.twitter.com/9CC1xtaBaa — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) October 23, 2024

It’s that type of team spirit that should ultimately keep the squad relaxed as they all try and pull together to get them out of their current funk.

Ten Hag will be banking that the squad turn a corner soon or else he will know that it will be him that has to take the rap.