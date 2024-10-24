Awful scenes as Fenerbahce ultras attack Manchester United fans in Istanbul

Fenerbahce and Man Utd fans clash in Istanbul

There have been some ugly scenes in Istanbul ahead of the Europa League game between Manchester United and Fenerbahce, as reported by our friends at Stretty News.

The Red Devils are set to take on their former manager Jose Mourinho this evening in an important game for current boss Erik ten Hag, whose side are badly struggling so far this season amid uncertainty over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

For now, however, we have unfortunately seen some violence breaking out away from the pitch as Fenerbahce ultras have clashed with visiting United fans in Turkey ahead of the big match.

While there’s always a tremendous atmosphere for games away to Turkish clubs, that cannot excuse outright thuggish behaviour like this, with Stretty News posting pictures and fan accounts of some awful attacks by ultras.

A group of five United supporters claim they were stormed by as many as fifty ultras, with some injured by glass and a crowbar.

“About 50 of them swarmed us,” one told the Man United blog.

“One lad followed me down a street and pretended to help before hitting me a shot into the jaw.”

Manchester United fans will hope their team can punish Fenerbahce

This is not the kind of thing you want to see when there’s a genuinely exciting game of football to look forward to, and United fans will now surely be extra motivated to see their team win tonight.

Fenerbahce surely need to do more to control their more hardcore fans, or UEFA arguably need to do more to punish clubs who allow this kind of thing to go on.

It will be interesting to see what MUFC can do on the pitch for what will be a difficult game, but they’ll surely take extra satisfaction now if they can deal the Turkish giants a home defeat.