€60m summer signing becomes instant hero at Man United with “absolutely superb” block

Man United's Manuel Ugarte makes sensational block vs Fenerbahçe (Pictures by TNT Sports)

Man United took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break of their UEFA Europa League clash with Fenerbahce and that was partly down to the actions of summer signing Manuel Ugarte.

Erik ten Hag’s men took the lead in the match after 15 minutes as Christain Eriksen finished off a brilliant Man United move. The Premier League club came under pressure after taking the lead and they could not have complained if the Turkish side equalised.

One reason for that was down to Ugarte who made a block labelled “absolutely superb” by commentator Robbie Savage halfway through the opening 45 minutes.

With an open goal facing Dusan Tadic, the Man United star raced back to block the former Southampton star’s effort, leaving the Serbian shocked by the Uruguayan’s work rate.

It was a sensational bit of play from Ugarte and it may be the 23-year-old’s best moment in a Man United shirt since moving to Old Trafford this summer as part of a €60m deal with PSG. Erik ten Hag wanted the midfielder throughout the latest transfer window and it is now clear why.

Manuel Ugarte won the ball back for Man United's opener before blocking a certain goal for Fenerbahçe 8 minutes later ? pic.twitter.com/0MKKzPQUHs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Man United need Manuel Ugarte to step up this season

Midfield was a problem area for Man United last season hence why the Manchester club went out and signed Ugarte this summer. The Premier League giants need the Uruguay international to step up as it will help the Red Devils make strides forward.

The 23-year-old has not been anything special so far throughout the 2024/25 campaign but this moment against Fenerbahce may help click his United career into gear.

Man United paid big money for the midfield star and it is cash they cannot afford to go to waste, which has happened a lot in recent years at Old Trafford before the arrival of new part-owners INEOS.