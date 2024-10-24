134-goal Man United star ready to make stunning January switch to Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford wants to leave Man United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has reportedly asked to leave Man United during the January transfer window and among the three clubs interested in the winger is the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Englishman has been with the Manchester club throughout his entire career and there is a certain pressure that comes with being a Man United academy graduate. Rashford has lived up to that for the most part, however, the last two campaigns have been woeful for the 26-year-old.

The winger produced just eight goals and six assists across 43 matches last season, while the current term has seen the Englishman contribute just one goal and one assist within the opening eight Premier League games.

This is well below par for a player who has produced 134 goals across his Man United career and maybe the pressure is starting to get to the United academy graduate.

According to El Nacional, Rashford has now asked to leave the Premier League giants and has told his agent to find him a new club as soon as possible, which could see the winger leave Old Trafford in January.

The report states that three clubs have shown interest in the 26-year-old but it remains to be seen if United allow him to depart midseason.

Aston Villa open to bringing Marcus Rashford to Villa Park in January

Aston Villa, Napoli and Marseille are said to be the clubs ready to sign Rashford in January with the Italian club viewed as the leaders in the race due to Antonio Conte’s interest in the English winger.

This comes after TeamTalk reported the interest of both Bayern Munich and Marseille, which followed recent interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite his poor run of form, the 26-year-old is still a major part of the current United squad and it is hard to see the Manchester club allowing the player to leave before next summer’s transfer window.

If he does, this would be a sensational story for the January window, especially if the Man United star ends up at Aston Villa.