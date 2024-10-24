Club could be forced to sell Mohamed Salah team-mate amidst Leicester interest

Mo Salah's team-mate courted by Leicester. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

One of Mohamed Salah’s team-mates has been courted by Leicester, however, Liverpool fans will be delighted Mostafa Mohamed plays for Egypt and not the Reds.

Mohamed, who has 76 career goals and 22 assists in 267 career appearances (transfermarkt), is currently on Nantes books, but as Sportune report, the Foxes and Spanish side Leganes were hopeful of landing the 26-year-old during the summer window.

Mohamed Salah’s team-mate could sign for Leicester

It’s clear why Steve Cooper’s side were targeting the striker, with the manager noting what his vision was for his squad, and Jamie Vardy potentially making a career-changing decision.

The current situation at Nantes could well play to their advantage too.

That’s because the Sportune report details that the French side could well be forced to sell a number of their players in the near future because of a crippling financial issue.

Given that it’s understood the player has also moved his representation to the CAA Base agency, there’s a potential ‘in’ for Leicester there too.

Along with the likes of Heung-min Son, Kingsley Coman, Cole Palmer and Raphael Varane, the agency is also understood to be working with former Foxes player, James Maddison.

Whilst it’s not clear if agents frown upon their clients being in cahoots with each other, if Mostafa Mohamed needs a glowing reference on how things go down at the King Power Stadium, he only needs to be put in touch with the now Tottenham man.

As transfermarkt report, the striker has gone a little off the boil of late, managing just one goal this season.

From an international point of view, Salah will surely be happier having a colleague who is playing at the highest level week in and week out alongside him.

It’s entirely possible that the two could be in opposition as early as the second half of the season should Nantes choose to cash in during the January window.