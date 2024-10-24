Newcastle finally bow to the inevitable and will let ace leave in January

Newcastle will sell Joe Willock in January

Despite showing the odd flash of brilliance, Newcastle are prepared to let Joe Willock leave in January after a series of under-par showings.

The former Arsenal man has managed just 16 goals in 110 appearances (transfermarkt) since signing from the Gunners, and arguably hasn’t influenced games as much as he could have.

As a result he’s never really managed to get a foothold in the starting XI.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, writing on X, the Magpies are now looking to cash their chips as far as Willock is concerned.

‘Newcastle United is open to listening to offers for Joe Willock if a solid bid comes in,’ he wrote.

‘The midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance but has also experienced inconsistent form recently.

‘Manager Eddie Howe is prepared to consider any substantial offers during the upcoming transfer window, as Newcastle aims to strengthen their squad.’

With a market value, per transfermarkt, of €30m, he still presents a value for money option for other Premier League sides that might be on the lookout for an experienced top-flight exponent.

At just 25 years of age he has still amassed 244 career appearances, and his supposed ‘peak’ years are still some way off.

By getting Willock’s wages off the books, it could also provide a real boost for Howe and his backroom staff, and mean that they don’t need to consider selling any of their best players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play.

It’ll be January at the earliest before Willock can leave, and in the meantime, Howe will want to ensure that his squad push on and get as high up the table as possible.

Despite not having European football to deal with on top of domestic commitments, unlike many of the clubs around them, Newcastle are way off the pace in ninth position in the Premier League and are already nine points behind leaders Liverpool.