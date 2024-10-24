(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are now going to shift their focus to agreeing a new contract with striker Alexander Isak after finalising a new deal with Anthony Gordon.

The Sweden international striker currently has a contract with the club that runs until 2028 but the Magpies are keen to extend it after he has impressed the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea who could consider making a move for him.

In order to avoid such a situation, Eddie Howe and his team are keen on securing their star striker to a long term contract.

Gordon signing a new contract has come as a major boost for the Magpies as the England international was attracting interest from Liverpool and he could have joined the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window if Newcastle had faced issues PSR issues.

After securing the long term future of Gordon at the club, the Magpies are working towards signing Isak to a new deal while also working on sorting out the future of Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell and Howe are expected to work closely to manage the contract situation of key players at the club.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is having a poor season

Isak has struggled this season with fitness and form issues. The striker fractured his toe in September and has only scored one Premier League goal all season.

After an encouraging start to the new season, Howe’s team have disappointed in the last few weeks and they are currently without a win in four league games.

They are preparing to face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next matches and Howe would be hoping that Isak can find his form again which he showed consistently last season.

Newcastle are currently ninth in the league, far from their target of qualifying for the Champions League.