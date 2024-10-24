Leeds United star linked with a return to Premier League with surprise club; player desperate to leave

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been linked with a possible switch to Southampton during the upcoming January transfer window.

According to a report from Saints Marching, Bamford could make the switch to the Saints on an initial six-month loan as he looks to rejuvenate his career following a challenging period at Elland Road.

Southampton, currently languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from their opening eight matches, are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

With only six goals scored so far this season, the Saints are searching for options to improve their offensive output and escape the relegation zone.

The 31-year-old Bamford, who is approaching the final stages of his contract with Leeds—set to expire in the summer of 2026—has seen limited action under new Leeds manager Daniel Farke this season.

His diminished role, combined with Leeds’ failure to secure promotion last season after losing to Southampton in the Championship playoff final, has sparked speculation about his future.

Patrick Bamford’s time at Leeds United

Bamford, who joined Leeds in 2018 for a then-record fee of £7 million, quickly established himself as a key player for the Whites.

During the 2019-20 season, he played a crucial role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League, scoring 16 goals. In his first season back in the top flight, Bamford netted 17 league goals, finishing joint-fourth in the Premier League alongside Heung-min Son. Since joining the club, he has scored 60 and assisted another 22 in 284 games across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

However, Bamford’s recent seasons have been hampered by injuries which has impacted Leeds. Farke himself recently admitted that had the striker been fit last season, the club would have been successful in their promotion bid.

A move to Southampton could offer the striker an opportunity to regain form, while providing the Saints with much-needed experience and firepower upfront.

With the player now desperate to leave the club and, Leeds also reportedly open to part ways with him, a January move is likely. it remains to be seen whether Southampton can successfully secure the signing of the forward in the upcoming transfer window.