Paul Scholes makes surprise admission about “quality” Liverpool squad ahead of Arsenal clash

Paul Scholes makes surprise Liverpool comment. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool go head-to-head with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in a massive game for the Premier League title race and ahead of the clash, former Man United star Paul Scholes has made a surprising admission about Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds have made an exceptional start to the 2024/25 campaign as the Merseyside club sits top of the Premier League after eight games, while also winning all of their cup matches, which includes three victories in the Champions League.

Slot’s team are the only squad in Liverpool’s history to win their opening six away games and they will be looking to make that seven at the weekend when they travel to the Emirates.

A win over Arsenal would be huge for the Reds’ Premier League title hopes as it would open up a seven-point gap between them and their North London rivals. Mikel Arteta will do everything to prevent that from happening and the Spaniard has received a major boost ahead of the match.

Before a ball was kicked this season, many believed it would be the Gunners that challenged Man City for their crown due to Liverpool’s switch of coach, but Slot’s team could be about to throw a spanner in the works and Paul Scholes has made a surprise comment about the Dutchman’s squad ahead of the weekend.

Paul Scholes believes Liverpool have a better squad than Arsenal

Speaking about Arsenal vs Liverpool on the latest episode of Stick to Football, Scholes has admitted that the Merseyside club has a better squad than the Gunners and that Pep Guardiola will be more worried about Slot’s team this season.

“I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s. I think Pep Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal,” the former Man United star said. “Liverpool’s midfield have got legs. When they played against United at Old Trafford (in a 3-0 win), I thought: ‘Wow, they look like a fit team’ and there’s quality with it as well.

“The three in the middle of the pitch with the forwards they’ve got in front of them, it doesn’t matter [who they’ve got in midfield] – it’s that saying ‘you’re only as good as your forwards are’. They’ve got five or six forwards who are special. That middle of the pitch doesn’t become as important.”