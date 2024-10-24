(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images & pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

It may only be October, but there’s a genuine fear that Arsenal could be out of the title race before it’s begun by the end of the month.

Poor results against Bournemouth and Brighton earlier in the season mean that their upcoming clash against an in-form Liverpool has become a must-win.

Hardly music to the ears of the Gunners’ fanbase given that Arne Slot’s rampant Reds have only conceded three goals in the English top flight this term.

Only one goal conceded came away from home (Wolves). Albeit, the Anfield-based outfit have yet to face a standard of opposition greater in quality than Chelsea.

Arsenal will struggle against Liverpool without Martin Odegaard

Paul Scholes was quick to talk up Liverpool’s title chances when comparing the side’s squad to fellow league rivals Arsenal.

The league leaders look markedly improved in all departments – despite a limited summer window – but Mikel Arteta’s biggest problem may reside in his own squad. Namely, the injury-enforced absence of key midfielder Martin Odegaard.

“If you want to win leagues, you have to win these big games. You have to win against your rivals. [Manchester] City was the same last year – [Arsenal] went to City last year and got a draw and celebrated it. That was the time to go and win the league,” the former Manchester United midfielder spoke on The Overlap’s Stick to Football.

“Without the sending-offs, Arsenal haven’t been great anyway. [The midfield] is not flowing, like it was last year. [No Martin] Odegaard could be a big issue [against Liverpool].”

How long is Martin Odegaard out injured?

The Norway star first sustained his ankle ligament injury whilst on international duty with Stale Solbakken’s men.

There had been some hope that the 25-year-old’s return date would see him play a part in Arsenal’s impending clash with Liverpool at the weekend.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, it very much seems that this was an overly optimistic expectation.

The Spanish manager’s post-Shakhtar comments to TV2 (via the Mirror) would instead indicate that Odegaard’s availability will be limited until November.

“I don’t think so,” the 42-year-old confirmed when asked about the footballer’s potential return against Liverpool. “Martin is frustrated and desperate to return. But hopefully this period will teach him some things that are important in life.”

How big of a miss is Odegaard for Arsenal?

It would be unfair to suggest that Arsenal’s ability to secure three points against the Reds on Sunday is severely compromised by Martin Odegaard’s absence.

However, it would be remiss of any commentator to claim the Gunners won’t struggle.

The former Real Madrid star is one of the most creative midfielders in world football. He currently ranks in the 98th percentile for xAG and combined non-penalty xG with xAG, according to FBref.

Is it any surprise that Arsenal consequently are struggling in their overall xG rankings (Opta) (13.77) behind league challengers Manchester City (15.57) and Liverpool (15.97)?

1. Tottenham: 16.95

2. Liverpool: 15.97

3. Chelsea: 15.65

4. Manchester City: 15.57

5. Bournemouth: 14.07

6. Arsenal: 13.77

It’s a fair point for any pundit, let alone Paul Scholes, to raise.