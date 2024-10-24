Paul Scholes slams “distasteful” INEOS after “disrespectful” recent decision at Man United

Paul Scholes is not happy with INEOS' Sir Alex Ferguson decision. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United legend Paul Scholes has slammed the Premier League club’s new part-owners INEOS for their recent decision to stop paying Sir Alex Ferguson for his role as club ambassador.

Following his exit as Man United manager in 2013, bringing an end to a 26-year reign in which the Scottish coach won 38 trophies, Ferguson was retained as a global club ambassador and club director and remunerated with an annual salary.

That was believed to be around £2m a year and in order to save some money, INEOS decided to terminate that deal earlier this month, as reported by The Athletic.

Ferguson has been kept on as a director on Man United’s board and despite this, the decision from the new Man United part-owners has drawn a lot of criticism from past players and people associated with the Manchester outfit.

Paul Scholes is the latest ex-Man United star to comment on the situation with the Englishman labelling INEOS as “distasteful” for what they did to his former boss.

Paul Scholes is not happy with the Man United/Sir Alex Ferguson situation

Speaking about the situation involving Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson on TNT Sports, Scholes has stated that INEOS’ decision to stop paying the club legend was “distasteful” as the Manchester club owes a lot to the 82-year-old.

“I felt it was a little distasteful, for what that man has done for the club,” Scholes said. “Almost a little bit disrespectful, but their new owners and new owners make changes.

“This club owes a lot to Sir Alex Ferguson, it is where it is now mainly because of him and the success he had for so many years”.

Scholes is unlikely to be the last to comment on INEOS’ decision, which is turning into a bit of a PR disaster for the hierarchy at Old Trafford.