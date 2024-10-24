(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Tim Sherwood, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club after Real Madrid have shown interest in signing him.

The right-back has entered the final year of his contract at the club and along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, he faces an uncertain future at the club.

The England international has attracted interest from Real Madrid and that has raised questions about his long term future at Anfield.

From the start of January, Alexander-Arnold will be free to talk to other clubs and negotiate a pre-agreement contract with them.

Sherwood feels Salah and Van Dijk will stay at the club but he is not sure about Alexander-Arnold.

He was asked whether Liverpool’s brilliant start under Arne Slot this season would convince Alexander-Arnold to stay at the club, he told Sky Sports, as reported by Metro:

‘That helps.

‘We’re talking about three top-drawer players there who want to win trophies. They don’t want to sit there just to challenge for Champions League positions. They all want to win stuff so this start helps, it can only help.

‘I think with Trent, I think he’s gone. Once Real Madrid come knocking for you… he’s won everything at the football club and been a magnificent servant but there’s no chance they’re keeping him now I wouldn’t have thought.

‘With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, I think it’s completely different because I’m not sure where they are going to go which is better than Liverpool.’

Alexander-Arnold has made over 300 appearances for the Reds and has helped them win the Champions League and the Premier League.

He has managed to win every possible trophy at the club and perhaps now it is time for him to team up with his close friend Jude Bellingham in Madrid and start a new chapter in his career.

Liverpool need to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club

The Merseyside club cannot afford to lose a player of his quality and that too for free. They will do whatever it takes to keep him at the club but they are currently in a weak position.

Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe as a free agent and now they could be about to sign one of Premier League’s best players for free.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best players for Liverpool this season and the defensive aspect of his game has received praise which shows how quickly the player has developed even further under the leadership of Slot.