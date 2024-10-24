CEO is “highly critical” of Sir Jim Ratcliffe after “clumsily handled” Man United decision

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been lambasted for his decision to withdraw ambassadorial duties from Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Since taking over the football side of the business at Man United Sir Jim Ratcliffe has overseen immense change, but one recent decision has seen him criticised.

All the while things aren’t going well on the pitch of course, fans will apportion blame to one and all, and Erik ten Hag’s continued underwhelming tenure is unlikely to have helped Sir Jim’s popularity.

That said, it’s believed that the club have now issued a brutal deadline for the Dutchman to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t win over any fans with Sir Alex decision

News that United are also considering a move to a ‘new’ Old Trafford (Manchester Evening News), will undoubtedly be taking up a lot of Sir Jim’s time at present, however, the billionaire doesn’t want to take his eye off the ball elsewhere.

He can’t just ride roughshod over everything that’s gone before, and he will be judged by the decisions he makes, rightly or wrongly.

Stripping Sir Alex Ferguson of his ambassadorial role with the club has certainly hit all the wrong notes, and he’s rightly been castigated for the haphazard way in which the situation has been dealt with.

“It was something like £2million a year, a deal he (Sir Alex) has had for several years now,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“I’m trying to make my mind up on this. If you’re going to be sacking 250 staff, stopping lunches for casual staff – why is it right to pay Sir Alex £2million?

“On the other hand, having him available for sponsor lunches and to talk to parents of kids about to sign as an ambassador is valuable. He still has great value.

“The big thing was for INEOS to say he isn’t allowed in the dressing room any more, even though he’s still a non-executive director. Overall, I think it could have been handled so much better.

“I’ve been highly critical of Ratcliffe and I’ll continue because Sir Alex could have taken a back step himself considering his age and health.

“That would have been the way to reduce his fees, but they’ve blundered in and it’s clear that it is only about saving money.

“I don’t think it’s a fitting way to bring an end to Sir Alex’s affiliation with the club. It’s been clumsily handled.”