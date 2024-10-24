(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not stand in Timo Werner’s way if the German striker chooses to cut his loan spell short in January.

According to Kicker, the forward is unlikely to see significant playing time in the coming months due to the summer arrivals of Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke, pushing him further down the pecking order.

While Werner has been praised by some for his work ethic and defensive contribution, his finishing in front of goal has left many Spurs fans frustrated.

The German international, who has developed a reputation for missing clear-cut chances, has found himself the subject of criticism from both supporters and pundits alike and has even become the target of trolling both online and in person.

This season, Werner’s struggles have persisted, with missed opportunities in crucial matches against Manchester United and Ferencvaros drawing heavy criticism.

Pundit Craig Burley was particularly vocal, calling for Werner to be dropped, labelling his finishing as “atrocious.”

The report claims that the only way Werner gets a good run of games with Spurs going forward this season, is if there is a major injury crisis at the club.

Timo Werner continues to struggle in the Premier League

Werner initially joined Spurs on loan in January 2024 and showed enough potential to earn a one-year extension for the current season. However, his return of just two goals and four assists in 23 appearances has been underwhelming, leading many to question his role in the squad.

This isn’t the first time Werner has struggled in the Premier League. His first stint in English football with Chelsea, after a high-profile move from RB Leipzig in 2020, saw him score just six goals in 35 league matches during his debut season.

His second season at Stamford Bridge was even less fruitful, with only four goals in 21 appearances before he was sold back to Leipzig in 2022.

With his current trajectory at Spurs, it seems increasingly likely that his loan spell will end prematurely, with Kicker indicating that an early exit in January could be on the cards.