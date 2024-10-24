“Part of his plans” – Liverpool star worried about England future under Tuchel

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold be part of Thomas Tuchel's England plans? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new manager of England in 2025 and ahead of the German’s arrival, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold seems worried about his future with the Three Lions.

The capturing of the Champions League winner was a major coup for the FA and they hope that the German coach can guide them to World Cup glory in 2026.

Tuchel’s predecessor Gareth Southgate came very close to ending England’s trophy drought having reached two European Championship finals and everyone associated with the Three Lions now hopes that the former Chelsea boss can help their current group of talented players reach the promised land.

Debates have already occurred over Tuchel’s nationality but one thing no one can question is the 51-year-old’s credentials as a manager.

The German coach’s arrival will have many players worried about their role with England and having had to take a backseat whilst Southgate was in charge, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold sounds like he is one of those.

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold have a future with England?

When asked about Thomas Tuchel’s arrival into the England camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Alexander-Arnold sounded worried about his role with the Three Lions admitting that he hopes to be “part of his plans”.

“I haven’t met him, I don’t know what system he is going to play,” the Liverpool star told Sky Sports. “I just hope that I am part of his plans to play regularly. That is something I always wanted to do with England.”

The right-back has enjoyed the best spell of his international career under current interim manager Lee Carsley having been awarded Man of the Match in three of England’s last four matches.

The 26-year-old is a special talent and a coach of Tuchel’s quality will see that, therefore, it can be expected that the Liverpool star has a big role to play under the German coach.