Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future could take stunning twist after latest update emerges

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to go against each other to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English defender is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world due to his quality as well as his availability as a free agent at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that the Liverpool star’s future is in Spain but it remains to be seen which of the two La Liga giants will be able to secure his services.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to replace the injured Dani Carvajal and the European Champions are favourites to sign him because of the player’s friendship with Jude Bellingham.

However, Barcelona have now entered the race and they are ready to beat their rivals to sign the Premier League star.

Despite the presence of a decent right back in Jules Kounde at Camp Nou, Barcelona are concerned that Real Madrid signing another world class player for free will make their life difficult in the future and that would make Los Blancos favourites to win La Liga and Champions League moving forward.

Real Madrid have planned to bring the 26-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu and make him their latest Galactico signing after managing to sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in recent transfer windows.

Bayern Munich are expected to join the Spanish giants in the race to sign the Liverpool defender but it is clear that Spain could be the Liverpool player’s next destination.

Alexander-Arnold is going to be the ideal signing for the La Liga giants and it is clear why they both want to sign a player like him.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is in high demand

Both Barca and Real Madrid play on the front foot and prefer to play an attacking style of football.

Alexander-Arnold would be the ideal defender for that style of play and he would provide them with passing quality and creativity in the final third.

The defender is going to prioritise staying at Liverpool and despite Tim Sherwood’s claim that Alexander-Arnold will leave the club, the defender is expected to have talks with the club to extend his successful spell at Anfield.

The boyhood Liverpool fan should stay at the Merseyside club and continue to build on his legacy.

Their start under Slot this season has shown that they are ready to compete for the biggest honours in football and that is something that should convince the England international to stay at the club.