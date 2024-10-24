Never doubt his commitment: Liverpool star has been playing through pain recently

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been playing on despite feeling some discomfort recently, in what seems to be a minor injury problem.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that Alexander-Arnold recently returned from international duty with England with a muscle problem, though he’s been able to carry on in Arne Slot’s Reds team anyway.

Liverpool fans will hope this doesn’t turn into anything too serious for the 26-year-old, who is a hugely important part of how this team plays, and who would be badly missed if he were to be out for any lengthy period of time.

For now, it seems it’s nothing bad enough that Liverpool can’t keep relying on Alexander-Arnold, but Slot would perhaps do well to manage him throughout this busy period of games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury – how big a worry is this for Liverpool?

All good managers need to know how to rotate their squad, and it could be that Slot will regret it later in the season if he keeps on sticking too rigidly to his best XI at this stage in the campaign.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it’s not obvious who could replace Alexander-Arnold if he were to miss a game here or there, as there’s really no one else in the squad who can offer Liverpool what he does.

In fairness, that’s the price you pay for having one of the very best players in the world in their position – not many good players are going to be in a hurry to move to Anfield if they’re realistically only going to be a backup to this world class talent.

Liverpool have mostly not had too bad a time with injuries so far this season, with Alisson Becker the biggest miss at the moment, while Harvey Elliott would presumably also have played a bit more if he’d been fit.

Losing Alexander-Arnold, however, is something the club desperately needs to avoid.