Exclusive: Liverpool fighting losing battle as Real Madrid make significant progress on major transfer

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool have offered Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract but may be fighting a losing battle as Real Madrid believe they have made significant progress on securing his transfer for next season.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that although the Reds have made Alexander-Arnold a big offer, it is increasingly felt that there is now close to zero chance of the England international accepting a new deal at Anfield.

Real Madrid are confident they are well placed to snap up Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, having also made the 26-year-old a huge contract offer after a series of meetings.

Positive talks have taken place in recent weeks, and some sources close to Madrid’s end feel the player has more or less given them the green light to join next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid transfer as good as done?

While it could still be that things will change in the weeks and months ahead, this doesn’t sound too good from a Liverpool perspective as Real go all out to lure Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu.

It’s not easy to say no to Madrid, and they’ve done well in recent times to land other world class players for free, such as Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger.

As well as that, they’ve lured in elite young talents like Jude Bellingham and Endrick, with the project looking like an exciting one.

CaughtOffside understands that Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro is another player the Spanish giants looked at, but he is under contract until 2028 so would have been too expensive.

This means the Alexander-Arnold option was a bit of a no-brainer for Real, who once again look set to do some truly outstanding business by bringing in one of the best players in the world in his position for free.

Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong is another player Madrid looked at, and he’s attracting interest from other top European clubs at the moment, but it seems the Alexander-Arnold deal is progressing well in what is a huge blow for Liverpool.