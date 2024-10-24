(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) / (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham are gearing up for a crucial Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday, with manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly considering making significant adjustments to his starting XI.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the season under the new manager, despite having spent over £100m in the summer transfer window.

They have won only two games so far, drawing another 2 and losing 4 as they sit 15th in the table with just 8 points.

Their latest defeat came against London rivals, who came back from a goal down to beat them 4-1 last weekend.

Julen Lopetegui could make significant changes to West Ham starting XI vs Manchester United

The pressure is mounting on Lopetegui to turn things around and do so quickly. And according to GiveMeSport, the manager is contemplating dropping two key players, Lucas Paqueta and Alphonse Areola, in a bid to spark a much-needed change.

Both players have been regular starters for West Ham this season and are crucial to the team’s setup, making this decision a bold and unexpected move.

Paqueta, who was subbed off after 60 minutes during the Spurs defeat, has been a central figure in the Hammers’ midfield. However, despite his creativity and attacking flair, the Brazilian has struggled to have a consistent impact in recent matches. There is a possibility that his poor form could be because he is distracted by the looming betting charges upon him that could potentially result in him being banned from playing football.

Lopetegui may be seeking more stability in the midfield and could opt for a tactical shift ahead of the Manchester United clash.

Alphonse Areola, the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, could also be benched after a difficult outing against Tottenham. Areola, who has rarely been dropped since becoming West Ham’s number one, had a tough time in the last match, conceding an unfortunate own goal, leading to claims that he is currently lacking confidence in goal.

Dropping both Paqueta and Areola would be a significant shake-up, signalling Lopetegui’s determination to find a winning formula. The Spaniard is keen to steer West Ham out of the bottom half of the Premier League table.

As they prepare to host Manchester United, West Ham will need to regroup and deliver a stronger performance to improve their league position and regain confidence.