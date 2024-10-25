(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted Alexander Isak’s future at the club remains a ‘complex situation’.

Isak arrived at St. James’ Park from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 for a club-record £63m fee.

Since then, the Sweden international has notched 36 goals and six assists in 74 appearances across all competitions, helping the Magpies reach the 2023 EFL Cup final and qualify for last season’s Champions League.

Isak has only scored once in seven appearances so far this season, but that hasn’t stopped him being continually linked with a big move away from Newcastle.

Arsenal have been the club most prominently rumoured to be considering a move, with Mikel Arteta in desperate need of a natural No.9 as he seeks to overhaul Manchester City as Premier League champions.

It’s thought Isak reminds Arteta of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and would represent the final piece in his puzzle at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Howe admits ‘complex’ Alexander Isak situation

Isak’s current contract keeps him at Newcastle until the summer of 2028, so any move for the 25-year-old is likely to cost a handsome fee.

Many believe Newcastle will be tempted to sell in order to help their PSR position, while others are backing the Magpies to tie Isak down to a new deal.

Eddie Howe was quizzed about Isak’s situation ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

“That’s a slightly more complex situation,” Howe told reporters of Isak, who returned from injury against Brighton last week (via BBC Sport).

“Regarding contracts, I’m not involved in those discussions day to day. With Alex, he’s got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful with our spending due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It’s not a clear-cut situation.”