Arsenal in battle for “awful” striker who has missed 97 games with 14 separate injuries

Although he’s missed 97 games with 14 separate injuries over the past few seasons, Arsenal are still eyeing Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their potential new front man.

Transfermarkt detail that the England hit-man has had multiple hamstring injuries of late, a broken cheekbone, been ill, had general fitness concerns, a back injury, a knee injury, a broken toe, a muscle injury and bruising.

Even if you forget about taking all that into account, Alan Shearer, who knows a thing or two about centre-forward play, labelled him “awful” on an edition of Match of the Day earlier this season.

Arsenal want Calvert-Lewin but face battle to land him

Calvert-Lewin’s contract with Everton is up at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and that mean’s he’s free to talk with other clubs from January 1.

At present it isn’t clear if he’s prepared to sign a new deal with the Toffees and lead the line for the first-team in the club’s brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock, which they will move into for the start of the 2025/26 season.

Fotomac note the serious interest of Turkish giants, Besiktas, but also mention the close attentions of both Juventus and Manchester United. Newcastle are also alleged to be interested.

Given the problems that the Red Devils have had with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, it’s highly unlikely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board would sanction a deal for Calvert-Lewin, even if the financial package would be beneficial for United.

It’s a wonder that the Gunners would also consider the player, given the long-term and persistent injury problems they’ve had with Gabriel Jesus.

In any event, Everton themselves aren’t going to give up without a fight, and at 27 years of age, Calvert-Lewin has arguably the biggest decision of his career to make over the next few months.