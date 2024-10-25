Arsenal and Chelsea can only sign prolific attacker if they pay £85m in January

arsenal chelsea

According to TBR Football, Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres will only leave the club in January if one of the clubs interested in him, Arsenal or Chelsea, pay his release clause.

The attacker is one of the best players in Europe at the moment and his goal scoring record is phenomenal.

He has continued his fantastic goal scoring form from last season and shown that he is not a one season wonder.

The Sweden international striker scored 29 goals in Liga Portugal last season and registered ten assists as well.

This season, in just eight matches, he has managed to score eleven goals and taken Sporting to the top of the league.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world have taken notice of his performances including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also sent scouts to watch the attacker along with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Napoli.

The striker’s future at the club depends on what the manager decides to do with his future.

The race to sign Gyokeres is going to heat up next year but the Portuguese club expect the striker to stay in the January transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres is not keen on a move in the middle of the season

Any club who is interested in signing the prolific attacker would have to pay his £85million release clause in January but the club have an idea that the striker will not be making a move in the winter transfer window.

His representatives are also not encouraging clubs to make a move in the January transfer window as the player is fully invested in delivering the league title for the Portuguese club.

Sporting are ready to go through major changes as sporting director Hugo Viana has decided to join Man City while sooner or later, manager Ruben Amorim is expected to leave the club.

Gyokeres’ long term future may lie elsewhere but for the time being, he has decided to stay at the club and a move is only possible at the end of the season.

