Wow: “A clever club” – Arsene Wenger’s Man City endorsement will see Arsenal fans crucifying him

Arsenal Wenger has seemingly come out in support of Man City over their 115 FFP charges. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has seemingly come out in support of Man City over their outstanding 115 Financial Fair Play charges, almost certainly ensuring he’ll be slammed by Gunners fans.

The Frenchman has only recently claimed one Arsenal star will “never” add an important quality to his game, but a potential endorsement of the Gunners major rivals for the Premier League title has to stick in the craw.

Arsene Wenger appears to endorse Man City

Of course, at this point Man City remain innocent of all charges, though there has been speculation as to the punishments they’re likely to face if they’re found guilty.

It’s perhaps with the rule of law in mind that Wenger has turned his ire on the Premier League, suggesting that FFP needs to be changed.

“The rules of Financial Fair Play today have to be changed in the Premier League because they face competition from other leagues,” he told Richard Keys and Andy Gray on beIN Sports.

“[…] At the moment you can’t see a club like Man City being charged by 115 charges. Different charges in a football season. I don’t believe in that.

“A clever club, well managed, well run, and the Premier League already lost a case, the first case against them.”

It’s an astonishing endorsement of the serial English top-flight winners, and in some respects puts the Premier League directly under the spotlight again.

Richard Masters is likely to be seething behind the scenes, with the Premier League already having their backs against the wall following City’s partial triumph in their case over APT (Associated Party Transaction) rules (BBC Sport).

Wenger’s comments are unhelpful at best, and whilst he clearly has to remain impartial these days, they won’t earn him any respect from those that used to sing his name on the Highbury and Emirates Stadium terraces.