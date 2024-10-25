Sources: Chelsea and Man United “eager” to sign prodigious young talent ahead of rivals

Chelsea and Man United want Chris Rigg. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Although he’s just 17 years of age Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has been lighting up the Championship, and both Chelsea and Man United are “eager” to sign him.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that both Premier League giants have been closely monitoring the attacking midfielder’s development, with scouts present at the Black Cats recent matches against Leeds United, Hull City and Luton Town.

Man United and Chelsea want Chris Rigg

They face a challenge to be able to land him, however, as sources have also advanced that Brighton, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keeping an eye on the talented teen.

Rigg has been consistently turning heads with his impressive performances for Sunderland, and has been lauded for his technical skills, game vision and ability to keep control of the ball even when put under the severest pressure by opponents.

That potential was always going to put him on the radar of the top clubs, and it now appears to be a foregone conclusion that he’ll make the jump to the English top-flight.

CaughtOffside sources have indicated that the current Championship leaders – who will clearly be loathe to lose one of their up and coming stars – have slapped a price tag of £25m-£30m on the player’s head.

Such a steep asking price is clearly designed to keep away potential suitors, however, Rigg would appear to have no ceiling in terms of his talent at present, and as such, the price could well be considered to be a bargain in future.

For now, the Hebburn born youngster, who has three goals in 11 Championship games in 2024/25 (transfermarkt), is concentrating on keeping the Black Cats at the top of the English second tier.