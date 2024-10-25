(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ian Wright has urged Oliver Glasner to switch systems and play Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz as full-backs to help plug Crystal Palace’s leaky defence.

The Eagles enjoyed an excellent end to last season, climbing to 10th in the table after Glasner arrived as Roy Hodgson’s replacement.

However, it could barely have gone worse at the start of this campaign, with Palace 18th in the table with just three points and zero wins on the board after eight games.

Mitchell and Munoz have particularly struggled, playing as wing-backs in Glasner’s system but registering just one assist and only attempting nine crosses combined.

The duo have also been guilty of leaving too much space behind when they go forward, deepening a defensive crisis that has seen Palace concede 11 goals to go with just five goals scored.

Ian Wright gives Oliver Glasner tactical advice

Palace host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League.

The Guardian reported recently that Glasner’s future at Selhurst Park may hinge on Palace’s performance in the remaining fixtures before the November international break.

With that in mind, the Austrian coach needs to act quickly to restore some order in his squad, finally picking up the wins needed to climb away from relegation trouble.

And one of their former strikers has some advice.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright has urged Glasner to revert Mitchell and Munoz back to their preferred full-back positions in order to get the best out of them.

“Munoz and Mitchell, they’re both full-backs, play them as full-backs,” said Wright (via Give Me Sport).

“Because you’re looking at what he’s trying to ask Mitchell, Munoz to do and even again, watching Eddie [Nketiah], seeing the service he’s getting.