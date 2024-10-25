“Decided to leave”: Key Liverpool man has just agreed exit plan – Paul Joyce

Dave Fallows has left Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool announced on Friday that their director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows is set to leave the club after a 12-year association with the Premier League giants.

Fallows has been a key member of the Reds’ success over the last decade helping to recruit players throughout the Jurgen Klopp era with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker all arriving during his time at Anfield.

The 64-year-old made the decision to step down from his role before the 2024/25 campaign began but given the transition that was occurring behind the scenes at Liverpool, Fallows chose to delay his exit and remain in post to assist with the new football leadership team in any way he could before leaving.

This shows his commitment to the club until the very end and with everything behind the scenes now settled, Fallows has “decided to leave” Anfield and step away from his role as director of scouting and recruitment, reports Paul Joyce.

Previously holding roles at Manchester City, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers, Fallows made the switch to Liverpool in 2012 and leaving would not have been an easy decision for him to make.

Fallows’ exit is yet another key figure leaving Anfield in recent months as the Merseyside club continues to undergo major changes.

Dave Fallows feels “very privileged” to have worked at Liverpool

In a statement released by Liverpool on Friday, Fallows expressed what it meant to work at Liverpool over the last 12 years, stating that he feels “very privileged” to have been given the opportunity.

“I have been very privileged to work for this incredible football club. The fantastic people here starting with the supporters make it so special – to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented players and colleagues past and present who are now friends is something I am very grateful for,” the 64-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

“The leadership here, from ownership, through to Michael (Edwards), Richard (Hughes), Arne (Slot), Billy (Hogan), and Alex (Inglethorpe) is world-class. I have no doubt they will continue to thrive. They are supported by great people across many departments who I will miss working with but will continue to stay close to.

“There are far too many to mention but I am especially grateful to Barry Hunter and all those within the recruitment department who have been a joy to work alongside. Leaving in the knowledge that I will be leaving this place in such great shape is something that means a lot to me.”