Liverpool “serious option” for €60m star with 17 G/A this season, player would “immediately agree” to move

Omar Marmoush to Liverpool? (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool have emerged as a “serious option” for Eintracht Frankfurt talent Omar Marmoush in 2025 with contact already made with the Egyptian forward.

The 25-year-old is in the form of his life so far this season, producing 10 goals and seven assists across 11 matches throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

This has attracted attention from several clubs around Europe and it is being reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that Liverpool are a “serious option” for Marmoush next summer should he leave Eintracht Frankfurt.

The reporter states that the Merseyside club’s interest is real and that contact has already been made between the Reds and the player’s camp ahead of the 2025 transfer windows – something Frankfurt are aware of.

Marmoush is believed to be dreaming of a move to the Premier League next summer and would “immediately agree” to Liverpool if they make an official approach for the Egyptian international.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of around €50m-€60m for the 25-year-old and it remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to offer this amount for the Bundesliga star. The forward is contracted at Deutsche Bank Park until 2027, therefore, the German club are under no real pressure to cash in next summer.

Liverpool have a secret weapon in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush

Liverpool will be an attractive option for Marmoush next summer and the Reds have a very strong chance of landing the 25-year-old should they make a move for the Bundesliga star.

Should they need it, the Merseyside outfit also have an ace up their sleeve as they could use Mohamed Salah to convince his Egypt teammate to make the move to Anfield by filling his head with stuff that makes Liverpool great.

The acquisition of Marmoush would be a very interesting one as it could mean bad news for one of the current forwards in Arne Slot’s squad.