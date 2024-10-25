Potential England call-up for player that Newcastle were forced to sell

Ex-Newcastle ace Elliot Anderson will play for England. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

FFP has taken hold of football and not even Newcastle are immune, with one player they were forced to sell, Elliot Anderson, set for an England call-up.

It was reported earlier in the year that the Magpies might have to let one of their major stars leave, but in the end only Anderson and Yankubah Minteh were sacrificed.

Jamie Carragher even went as far as to say that Newcastle would regret the Minteh sale, and both players have certainly taken their opportunities at Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Elliot Anderson set for England call-up

Although Anderson has represented Scotland at U16, U17, U18 and U21 level, the Daily Mail (subscription required) understand that he submitted an application to the Football Association to represent the Three Lions at senior level.

No doubt influenced by his current form, the application has been accepted, and whilst a cap may not be imminent, there are cogent reasons why the 21-year-old will believe he’s in with a decent shout over the coming months.

That’ll likely come as a hammer blow to Eddie Howe who would surely have preferred to keep both players at the club given their incredible potential.

What it goes to show is that no club is now safe from Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Whether the ongoing Man City case changes the landscape in that regard is a moot point at this stage.

Were they to win of course, then they and the likes of Newcastle will be able to outspend the entire rest of the league given the apparent riches that they have at their disposal.

In much the same way as the Saudi Pro League have continued to hoover up all the best talent over the past couple of seasons, the English top-flight could become a free for all.