Report: Erik ten Hag’s decision against Fenerbahce stunned club’s hierarchy

According to The Athletic, people in the Fenerbahce hierarchy were surprised that manager Erik ten Hag introduced Amad Diallo too late in the game.

The Dutch manager brought on Antony before the in-form Diallo who has already won Manchester United’s Player of the month award this season.

The winger was visibly upset with how he was treated by the manager and the decision surprised not only Man United fans but also people in their opponents’ hierarchy.

The 22-year-old has not been used much by Ten Hag in recent matches which has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Amad was brought on in the 89th minute of the match to replace the injured Anthony.

The report in The Athletic has claimed:

‘Eventually, Mazraoui was joined on the pitch by the player many thought may have filled the Fernandes hole.

‘Amad was evidently upset at not starting — and even being left on the bench instead as Antony was subbed on before him — and coaches Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake and Andreas Georgson all tried to cajole him into a smile before he went on.”

‘Some in the Fenerbahce hierarchy were stunned Amad had not come on sooner and they feared the worst when his first touch, from an excellent cross-field pass by Mazaroui, took him beyond Mert Muldur.

‘But Muldur took the drastic defensive action required and scythed Amad down.’

It is surprising to see Ten Hag give more chances to Antony, who reportedly has no future at the club.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move away from the club and it appears like the Red Devils have accepted that they face a massive loss on their investment in the former Ajax winger.

Erik ten Hag is struggling to win over Man United fans

Another Ten Hag decision that caught the attention was playing Noussair Mazraoui in the no.10 role.

A position in which any other attacking player could have played, the Dutch manager decided to experiment. To do that in such a crucial match is a bold move from the manager.

Ten Hag is making his job difficult at the club with some of his decisions.

Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri is waiting in line to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford and the former Juventus and AC Milan manager feels he can make a difference without making new signings at the club.