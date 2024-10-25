Delusional Erik ten Hag won’t play ace who is “doing well” as Man United manager loses the plot again

Erik ten Hag made a bizarre Antony decision against Fenerbahce. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag’s managerial tenure at Man United has been littered with strange decisions and mistakes, but his latest really takes the biscuit.

The Dutchman is beginning to look a little delusional, and his explanations in press conferences regarding some of the decisions he’s made or intending to make come across as nothing but the bumblings of a mad man.

Erik ten Hag has lost the plot again

He’d already put himself under pressure with previous comments that he’d made, and it had also been reported that he’d left his players puzzled by some of his decisions.

Another poor result, this time at Fenerbahce, meant ten Hag facing the media again and having to explain away why the Red Devils didn’t win a Europa League game at the third time of asking.

During his press conference he was forced to answer why Amad Diallo hadn’t been getting more minutes, given that he’d not played a single minute of the matches against Aston Villa and Brentford, and only came on for the last couple of minutes of the Fenerbahce game when fellow sub, Antony, was injured.

The Brazilian had lasted less than 20 minutes and ten Hag’s explanation was, frankly, bizarre.

“He’s (Amad) doing well but I must also reward Antony for his performances in training,” ten Hag noted.

“Antony has been a threat in almost every training session.”

The former Ajax ace may well be a threat at Carrington, but he’s never carried one against actual opponents when it matters.

Just 12 goals in 87 appearances (transfermarkt) tells its own story.

Marcus Rashford had to make way for Antony, and it’s little wonder that the United stalwart wants to leave the club of his life in January.

Ten Hag’s decision making both in games and in the transfer market has been found wanting on far too many occasions, and it’s about time he followed Rashford out of Old Trafford.