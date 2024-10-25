Fabrizio Romano relays significant Liverpool update coming out of Anfield this morning

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is “progressing well” in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but the goalkeeper will still miss at least three more matches.

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a much-anticipated Premier League showdown.

Arsenal have concerns over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber, while Liverpool are also dealing with injury setbacks.

Manager Arne Slot has provided an update confirming Alisson’s ongoing absence as he continues his recovery.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano provided the update on his X account, relaying comments of the Liverpool manager.

Slot: “Alisson is progressing well like we expect. But it’s not a short-term recovery”.

“It’s always difficult to judge him. He’s not at the last stage of his rehab”.

“I don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in next two games”.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was substituted late in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and hasn’t played for the club since, with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping in as his replacement.

It would be a real bonus for Liverpool to have Alisson back before the next international break, given how he looked when he came off against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have a great back up option of Alisson Becker

His experience is going to be missed but the Reds have a more than good enough deputy in Kelleher at the club, who is possibly the best second choice goalkeeper in the league.

The goalkeeper situation at Liverpool next season will be exciting as Alisson and Kelleher will be joined by new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool boss will have a headache next season but that would mean Kelleher will leave the club for more playing time and become a first choice option at another club.

The Merseyside club will be without Diogo Jota for the big match against Arsenal on Sunday.