“He’s a good coach, but…” – Club owner makes explosive statement about Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United should have already sacked manager Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the season.

That’s according to Hull City owner Acun Ilicali, who believes the Dutchman is a ‘good coach’ but ‘not a good fit’ for the club.

United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at home last weekend thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, that was only the Red Devils’ third Premier League win of the campaign after eight matches, with only Crystal Palace (5), Ipswich (6) and Southampton (6) scoring fewer goals (7).

What’s more, United remain winless in the Europa League after three matches, drawing with FC Twente, FC Porto and, most recently, Fenerbahce.

That all comes after United slumped to eighth last season, with Ten Hag only hanging on to his job — and signing a surprise new contract over the summer — thanks to FA Cup (2023/24) and EFL Cup (2022/23) titles.

Ilicali: Erik ten Hag should already be out the door at Man Utd

Many fans and pundits have been calling for Ten Hag to be replaced in the Old Trafford dugout but as of yet, the Dutchman remains in the hotseat.

Outspoken Hull owner Ilicali believes Ten Hag should already be out the door and even went as far as suggesting the ‘Dutch mentality’ is not suitable for British football.

“He’s a good coach, but sometimes the chemistry doesn’t happen in football,” Ilicali — who is also vice-chairman of Man Utd’s most recent opponents, Fenerbahce — told talkSPORT.

“Bayern Munich had the same thing too. For me, I always look at one or two steps forward in my mind, imagine, then I decide about today and I always decide early. I don’t want to lose time.

“So, I think, unfortunately, this match is not a good match, the coach and the club. From my point of view, there should have been a separation before.

“I wasn’t expecting too much from Manchester United because although Manchester United is a big team, and a fantastic brand, but unfortunately with the way they play, they have been disappointing last year. They didn’t make a big impact [against Fenerbahce].

“Actually, I don’t feel like the Dutch mentality is very suitable for Britain. If you ask me my opinion, the reason German coaches are more successful is they are more down to earth, they are more flexible, so they started getting success all around the world.

“I’m not talking individual, I’m talking in general, but Dutch coaches are a little more cold, they are all more distant with the team. And that’s what I see in Manchester, generally – everything is too mechanical, I mean, there is not a human feeling, I feel.

“A coach like [Jurgen] Klopp, for example, [Pep] Guardiola, you feel this human touch with them. They hug, they do. I don’t see it, unfortunately [with Ten Hag at Man United].

“I feel this coldness, a mechanical feeling – everybody comes, does their job, then they go to their houses, and this becomes a regular life of them. But [Jose] Mourinho is a fighter, Klopp is a fighter, Guardiola is a fighter. They have this emotional passion.”