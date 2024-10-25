Inside Spain: El Clasico, the Hansi Flick lie, the Alphonso Davies case and the 18-year-old in Croatia

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

El Clasico never needs to be sold much, but it could barely be more beautifully poised on Saturday night, as Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid welcome an in-form Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu. With Los Blancos three points behind, the home side are more in need of the result, but Barcelona feel they can strike an important blow in the title race.

The feel-good factor at Barcelona could not be more fervent after a 4-1 win over Bayern Munich released some European ghosts, with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha flying. Hansi Flick is just as much the flavour of the month though, with the German being credited for turning around a depressed Barcelona side.

Throughout his early success, the comparisons with Xavi Hernandez have been present, but the pair put away any talk of animosity last week when they posted a picture together in the Catalan’s home. However this week it was revealed that Flick did deceive Xavi when the former Barcelona coach was in the process of being sacked.

#FCBayern's Thomas Mueller has never been particularly popular in the Catalan capital, but the feeling is not mutual. #FCBarcelona #UCL pic.twitter.com/xo0mjBmVtP — Football España (@footballespana_) October 24, 2024

Real Madrid did manage one of their magical comebacks against Borussia Dortmund, but their underwhelming start to the season has sewn a number of doubts into the side, and should they lose the Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti will be facing some difficult headlines on Monday morning.

Off the pitch, they are still in pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and surprisingly, Alphonso Davies. After he agreed terms with Real Madrid in March, it was taken as a given that he would be joining them this coming summer. However Barcelona, now managed by Davies’ favourite Flick, are considering a move for him after receiving indications that it is not a done deal from the Canadian’s agent. News that will interest Manchester United and Manchester City too.

I repeat, Lamine Yamal is still a 17 yr old child, WTF!!!! pic.twitter.com/B0rAIOUrlh — RJ145 (@LM10G04T) October 24, 2024

Atletico Madrid have had a dreadful week, after losing at home to Lille in the Champions League, compounding their own concerns that appeared after a 4-0 away defeat. It seems like after a big summer, Sporting Director Andrea Berta cannot rest on his laurels, and they have become the first side to bid for Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid target Baye Coulibaly.

Girona got an historic first European win ever over Slovan Bratislava (2-0), Real Sociedad got a first Europa League win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv, and Athletic got their first win (1-0) over Slavia Prague too. Less impressed were the Real Betis fans, who saw their side draw at home 1-1 with Copenhagen. Crosstown rivals Sevilla are not even in Europe this season, but have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray on loan in January to try and remedy that.

However nobody is miserable than Valencia. Police charged against a fan protest after Valencia lost 3-1 to Las Palmas on Monday night, inspired by new manager Diego Martinez and Oli McBurnie. Owner Peter Lim is already public enemy number one, and he marked his decade anniversary at the club by sinking to the bottom of the table. Ruben Baraja’s job is still safe, but it’s a grim situation.