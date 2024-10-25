Insider provides update on new Liverpool signing after Arne Slot concerns have emerged

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Journalist David Lynch has opened up on the injury troubles facing Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa.

He has received information from club insiders about what the Italian winger is going through since his move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa missed just six matches last season due to injury issues in Serie A last season.

However, his start to life in the Premier League has been completely different with the former Juventus player already missing several matches for the club this season.

Liverpool will be without him, Alisson and Diogo Jota in the big match against Arsenal, although the Gunners are facing an injury crisis of their own with Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber doubtful for the match and Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori out with injuries.

While speaking on Anfield Agenda about Chiesa, Lynch has provided an update on what he has heard from club insiders about the Liverpool star, rubbishing claims of a loan move away from the club in the process.

“I’d be amazed if Chiesa goes anywhere on loan,” said the journalist.

“Slot admitted that he’s struggling to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and they kind of wish he’d had a pre-season with them.

“But again, the idea that you’d somehow get him ready for the intensity of English football by sending him back on-loan to Italy doesn’t kind of make sense to me. So, I can’t see anything happening on that.

“I spoke to someone earlier this week actually about Chiesa and it kind of seems like he’s not too far away,” added Lynch.

“It’s just he keeps getting these niggles in training and it’s causing him issues, but they seem kind of optimistic on it.”

Chiesa has only been restricted to just 78 minutes of action so far this season.

Although the Reds have done exceptionally well without him this season after cementing their place at the top of the league and winning all three matches in the Champions League, they would want him back soon as he provides them depth and versatility in attack.

Arne Slot would need a fit Federico Chiesa for busy festive period

With the winter round of Premier League matches coming up soon, fixtures will come thick and fast and Slot would need all his squad to be fit for the crucial period of the season.

The Arsenal match will come too soon for Chiesa but possibly in their next match in the Premier League, the Italian can make his comeback.

The Reds will be up against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and a win at the Emirates Stadium against Mikel Arteta’s side will take Liverpool seven points ahead of the Gunners.