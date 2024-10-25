£150k-a-week Premier League star clearly wants Leeds as next club

Kalvin Phillips has been lambasted for his performances for Ipswich Town. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It’s clear that former England international, Kalvin Phillips, hasn’t made a good impression at Ipswich, with senior club figures apparently believing his head’s “still at Leeds.”

According to Capology, Phillips earns a whopping £150,000 per week, which is £110,000 more than next highest earner, Axel Tuanzebe.

For that sort of spend, the Tractor Boys would have expected to see some of the form shown by Phillips during his time at Leeds and with the national team.

Kalvin Phillips’ head is “still at Leeds”

However, he’s a player that has evidently lost his confidence, with Football Insider quoting sources as saying they are “amazed” at the player’s lack of mobility.

The outlet go on to note that there’s a belief that he very obviously wants a move back to Elland Road.

That might not be on the cards after Phillips told Crysencio Summerville to move to West Ham.

Ipswich really should’ve done their homework before signing the midfielder too.

He had a disastrous loan spell at West Ham, and even when Rodri got injured and ruled out for the season, Man City still didn’t want Phillips to play in his stead.

With eight games played in the current Premier League season, Ipswich find themselves fourth from bottom and still without a win.

Four draws and four losses are the sum total of their performances so far in 2024/25, with Phillips only completing one full 90 minute appearance during that time.

To that end, given that it’s clear Ipswich aren’t getting value for money, they could look to return the player earlier than expected.

His career has certainly peaked and if Leeds are able to get back up to the Premier League in time for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, they may well look beyond their old boy to help consolidate them back in the top-flight in any event.