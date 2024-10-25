According to Jamie Carragher, Liverpool can win the Premier League title this season if Arne Slot can make two signings at the club.
The football pundit has urged the Reds to sign a new number 10 and a left-sided defender who can make the difference for the Reds in the title race this season.
Arne Slot’s team are currently top of the Premier League standings, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, two teams who have competed for the league title in the last two seasons.
Ahead of Liverpool’s big match against Arsenal on Sunday, former Reds defender Carragher has advised the club to sign a midfielder like Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne or Phil Foden as well as a new defender who can play as a left-back and as a centre-back.
In his column on The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender wrote:
“Liverpool need to grasp the nettle and make a couple of quality signings in January if they are to win the Premier League title.
“When comparing the full-strength Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City starting XIs, the title rivals have more quality in a particular area.
“Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level. That No 10 position is one of the most coveted and is more often than not reserved for the superstar, game-changing player.
“Liverpool also need another defender. I have been saying for a few years that the club needs a multi-purpose defender on the left – someone who can cover for Andrew Robertson or play centre-half without weakening the back line. Manchester City have those utility defenders in Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol. Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori comes into the same category.”
In terms of their transfer business, Liverpool will be more concerned about the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.
Arne Slot has identified Liverpool transfer targets
They are currently searching the market for new players as well though, with Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush linked with the Merseyside club while Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza has been mentioned as the club’s possible replacement of Alexander-Arnold.
Slot has shown that with little investment in the squad in the summer, he has managed to make the Reds a competitive force in English football again and one of the favourites to win the league now.
He has not only made their attack efficient but also their defense formidable. The Premier League giants have only conceded three goals in eight Premier League matches so far this season.