Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

According to Jamie Carragher, Liverpool can win the Premier League title this season if Arne Slot can make two signings at the club.

The football pundit has urged the Reds to sign a new number 10 and a left-sided defender who can make the difference for the Reds in the title race this season.

Arne Slot’s team are currently top of the Premier League standings, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, two teams who have competed for the league title in the last two seasons.

Ahead of Liverpool’s big match against Arsenal on Sunday, former Reds defender Carragher has advised the club to sign a midfielder like Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne or Phil Foden as well as a new defender who can play as a left-back and as a centre-back.

In his column on The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender wrote:

“Liverpool need to grasp the nettle and make a couple of quality signings in January if they are to win the Premier League title.

“When comparing the full-strength Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City starting XIs, the title rivals have more quality in a particular area.

“Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level. That No 10 position is one of the most coveted and is more often than not reserved for the superstar, game-changing player.