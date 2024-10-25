Fabrizio Romano clears the air about Man United star linked with an exit from the club

(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee’s future at the club.

The Dutch attacker has just scored one goal all season and his performances have been criticised.

The former Atalanta attacker has struggled to adapt to the fast pace of the Premier League and it looks like he is going to take some time before the fans can see the player that the club signed in the summer.

Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club but Romano has claimed that all the reports linking the Netherlands international with a move back to Serie A are not true.

The Italian journalist provided the update on his Youtube channel, claiming that the player needs more time to settle in a new league in a new country and he is fully committed to play for the Red Devils.

“One of the questions of the recent days; many of you [have been] sending me some stories from Italy about Joshua Zirkzee maybe already thinking of leaving Manchester United in a potential shock story in the January transfer window,” Romano says.

“[There have been] links with Juventus, links with more clubs in Italy.

“Joshua Zirkzee was very happy in Italy. That is clear. Joshua Zirkzee was fantastic. But Joshua Zirkzee strongly wanted to go to Manchester United. Joshua Zirkzee decided to go to Manchester United three months ago.

“So to think that Joshua Zirkzee after three months is already planning to leave the club and try something different, this is something that Zirkzee is not doing.”

“Zirkzee is fully focused on Manchester United,” Romano adds.

Zirkzee is only 23-year-old and he needs time to settle in a new environment and the most important factor that should not be forgotten is that the whole Man United team is currently struggling. Even the players who are world class, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, have also struggled to perform in this team.

“Of course, it takes some time. He is a young guy. This is a new league, a new club, a new pressure.

“Manchester United are more than happy to wait for Joshua Zirkzee [to adapt], the same as they did with Rasmus Hojlund.”

Joshua Zirkzee criticism at Man United is harsh

Man United have no doubt about the qualities of Zirkzee and they believe he is the right man to lead their attack alongside Hojlund.

The Danish striker had a similar start at the club since moving from Serie A but last season he showed his finishing quality and proved that the club made the right decision by signing him.

To expect world class performances from a new signing such as Zirkzee is premature and the attacker should be given time to prove himself.

The attacker was involved in Christian Eriksen’s goal against Fenerbahce in the Europa League and he showed once again how crucial his link up play could be for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee is not the only attacker at the club to be linked with an exit. Marcus Rashford, the club’s star player, is another player who has been connected with a move away from Old Trafford.