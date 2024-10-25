Talks underway as £55m Man City legend discusses exit with new club reports transfer expert

Kevin De Bruyne is in talks to Man City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The future of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City is in serious doubt as the midfielder has held initial talks with MLS side San Diego FC over a future transfer.

The Belgian superstar is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium come the end of the season and there has been no signs of a new one being offered to the midfielder.

According to GiveMeSport, Man City are keen to keep De Bruyne beyond 2025, however, the 33-year-old is open to a new challenge elsewhere and has entered talks with MLS side San Diego FC over a potential move during the summer of 2025.

The Man City legend is said to prefer a move to America instead of the riches of Saudi Arabia should he decide to leave Manchester at the end of the season despite Cristiano Ronaldo making a personal plea to Al-Nassr’s hierarchy to try and tempt him to join the Saudi Arabian club next summer.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that San Diego FC have held initial talks with De Bruyne’s camp and that there is interest from both sides in making a deal happen.

This would be an incredible signing for the new MLS franchise, who will compete in the league for the first time next season.

Is now the right time for Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City?

Since moving from Wolfsburg as part of a £55m deal back in 2015, De Bruyne has established himself as both a Man City and Premier League legend with what he has achieved at the Etihad Stadium over the last ten years.

The Belgian star has won every trophy possible with City and has so far featured 388 times for the Premier League champions, producing 103 goals and 171 assists.

These are staggering numbers but at 33, it is time for City to move on from De Bruyne as the Belgium international’s body does not seem to be able to handle the demands of a Premier League season anymore having been injured on several occasions recently.

MLS would be a great next step for the midfielder and if he makes the decision soon, he may appreciate the rest of his time at Man City a bit more.